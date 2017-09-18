PHOTO: Jane Fonda Debuts Flawless High Ponytail at Emmy’s

While the rest of Hollywood played it relatively safe at the 2017 Emmys, Jane Fonda went ahead and showed up with her hair in an Ariana Grande ponytail. And yes, she paired the look with a hot pink dress. And double yes, she fully slayed.
Reminder, Jane Fonda is 79, and—as the internet was quick to point out—is better than all of our faves combined. Check out the best reactions to her look below:
Even her selfie with Lily Tomlin is on point. How many 79 year old women can take this great of a selfie?!!
You go girl!