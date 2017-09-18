KEZK Listeners: Our contest line has changed! Missouri - (314) 531-1025 | Illinois - (618) 259-1025

PHOTO: Jane Fonda Debuts Flawless High Ponytail at Emmy’s

Filed Under: Emmy's, Fashion, Jane Fonda
(Photo by J. Merritt/Getty Images)

While the rest of Hollywood played it relatively safe at the 2017 Emmys, Jane Fonda went ahead and showed up with her hair in an Ariana Grande ponytail. And yes, she paired the look with a hot pink dress. And double yes, she fully slayed.

Reminder, Jane Fonda is 79, and—as the internet was quick to point out—is better than all of our faves combined. Check out the best reactions to her look below:

Even her selfie with Lily Tomlin is on point. How many 79 year old women can take this great of a selfie?!!

You go girl!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 102.5 KEZK

Like Us On Facebook!
Get The App
Sign Up Today!

Listen Live