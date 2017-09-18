PHOTO: Jane Fonda Debuts Flawless High Ponytail at Emmy’s

While the rest of Hollywood played it relatively safe at the 2017 Emmys, Jane Fonda went ahead and showed up with her hair in an Ariana Grande ponytail. And yes, she paired the look with a hot pink dress. And double yes, she fully slayed.

Reminder, Jane Fonda is 79, and—as the internet was quick to point out—is better than all of our faves combined. Check out the best reactions to her look below:

Who resurrected 90s Jane Fonda?! pic.twitter.com/DyTljJLCFT — Tess (@isabeIIehuppert) September 17, 2017

Jane Fonda is 79 and straight up dripping in jewels tonight at the #Emmys. pic.twitter.com/xVeU2Uq9z7 — Maggie Coughlan (@MaggieCoughlan) September 17, 2017

I feel like not enough people are freaking out that JANE FONDA LOOKS LIKE THIS AT 79 YEARS OLD. I'M SHOOK. #Emmys pic.twitter.com/a4nSMMJ2j4 — Lauren Alexis Fisher (@laurenalexis) September 17, 2017

Even her selfie with Lily Tomlin is on point. How many 79 year old women can take this great of a selfie?!!

You go girl!