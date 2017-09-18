KEZK Listeners: Our contest line has changed! Missouri - (314) 531-1025 | Illinois - (618) 259-1025

PHOTO: “Double Jeans” Are The Latest Women’s Fashion Trend

Greg Hewitt By Greg Hewitt
Filed Under: "Double Jeans"

2017 is turning out to be one of the WORST years ever for the evolution of jeans.  So far, designers have made $425 jeans that are pre-stained with mud . . . totally crotchless jeans . . . and jeans that zip down the back to expose your butt crack.

And now . . . this.  A designer named Natasha Zinko has created something called “Double Jeans.”  Basically, they look like you put on a pair of jeans, then put ANOTHER pair over them, but had those sit about six inches lower, on your thighs.

They’re selling for $695 but, really, if you’re DYING for them right now, you can always just put on two pairs of jeans and look like a fool without spending a dime.

Click Here to read more.

More from Greg Hewitt
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 102.5 KEZK

Like Us On Facebook!
Get The App
Sign Up Today!

Listen Live