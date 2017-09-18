Channing Tatum Dons a Princess Dress to Sing “Let It Go”

On Friday’s episode of The Ellen Degeneres Show, Channing Tatum donned a sparkly lavender princess dress and a blonde wig while lip-syncing the Frozen hit “Let It Go.” Tatum, who also mimed to the song on Lip Sync Battle, hammed it up during the performance, prancing around the stage and shaking his fake bosom in an exaggerated fashion. Oddly enough, the “Let It Go” performance came about because of his Kingsman: The Golden Circle co-star Halle Berry.

At this year’s Comic Con, she got sick after Tatum made her drink whiskey during a panel. The actor, in turn, apologized by sending Magic Mike Live dancers to serenade her during a subsequent appearance on Ellen Degeneres. This apparently wasn’t enough to make amends, as Berry wrote down her Frozen-themed request in an envelope and left it with DeGeneres for safe-keeping.