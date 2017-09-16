KEZK Listeners: Our contest line has changed! Missouri - (314) 531-1025 | Illinois - (618) 259-1025

Realtor Advertises Home’s ‘Quiet Neighbors’

(Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images)

A Realtor in Michigan had a custom sign made to advertise the house’s “quiet neighbors” — a cemetery across the street.

Shane Broyles of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Tomie Raines Realtors posted a photo to Facebook showing the sign outside of the home he is listing in DeWitt.

The sign includes all of the standard information his company posts outside homes for sale, along with one addition — a “quiet neighbors” placard with an arrow pointing to the cemetery across the street.

Broyles’ post bears the hashtag “#accuratedescriptions.”

“Growing up, my grandparents knew a man who lived next to a cemetery, and the only joke in his act was ‘Well, at least I’ve got quiet neighbors,'” Broyles said in an email to the Lansing State Journal. “His voice was the first thing I heard in my head when I saw this property.”

“If you can’t have a bit of fun, there’s not much point to life,” Broyles said. “I don’t know whether it will actually have an effect on people who may be interested in buying it.”

