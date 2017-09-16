KEZK Listeners: Our contest line has changed! Missouri - (314) 531-1025 | Illinois - (618) 259-1025

Ed Sheeran Cancels St. Louis Show

Filed Under: ed sheeran
Photo by: Mark Venema / Getty Images

Ed Sheeran, who was scheduled to play a sold out show at Scottrade Center Sunday night, has cancelled his concert.

Scottrade Center made the announcement via Twitter on Saturday.

The statement posted on Scottrade website reads:

“With the safety of the fans being of upmost concern, and after consulting with local officials, who could not fully commit to providing a sufficient amount of police and other city services support, we felt it was in everyone’s best interest to cancel Sunday night’s show. While we regret to have had to come to this decision, we do look forward to returning to St. Louis as soon as Ed’s schedule will allow in 2018.” – Messina Touring Group

Fans that purchased tickets through Ticketmaster will be automatically issued a refund on the credit card tickets were ordered on. Fans that purchased tickets at the Scottrade Center Box Office may come to the box office beginning Monday, Sept. 18 at 10 a.m. to be issued a refund.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 102.5 KEZK

Like Us On Facebook!
Get The App
Sign Up Today!

Listen Live