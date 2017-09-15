WATCH: Jennifer Garner on Laughing Gas

Jennifer Garner gets seriously emotional over the Broadway musical Hamilton in a video she shared for Throwback Thursday this week. She posted a clip on Instagram that shows her sobbing incoherently about how much she loves Hamilton while on laughing gas from dental surgery. Specifically, Garner tells a friend over the phone that the dentists played “the sad part” of the musical’s soundtrack in the operating room.

