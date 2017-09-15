Pepsi Reveals ‘Halloween Cola’ For A Limited Time

Halloween is just around the corner, and Pepsi is getting in the spirit just like the rest of us: With a hauntingly cool “Halloween Cola,” of course.

The limited, “secret” flavor has a lovely pink shade, but according to an eBay listing—the flavor is “secret.”

Scream-worthy strawberry? Boo-berry? Just traditional Pepsi? We’re just guessing here, but we’re getting some serious Halloween vibes. Not to mention, the packaging is utterly adorable:

However, the cola is only available in Japan, so you might have to do some digging to get your hands on the Halloween-inspired drink.