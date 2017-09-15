KEZK Listeners: Our contest line has changed! Missouri - (314) 531-1025 | Illinois - (618) 259-1025

Jon Hamm Mourns the Death of His Beloved Dog

Jon Hamm recently sat down for coffee in Manhattan with a New York Times writer, and all the Mad Men actor could talk about was the recent death of his beloved dog Cora. “Cora was the best,” Hamm says of the shepherd mix. “I was scheduled to fly in at 8 o’clock in the morning, and she passed away right before I got there…She was 17…She’ll always have a real sweet place in my heart. I could go on for three hours about Cora, and I won’t, because I’ll just be a mess.”

He then went on to recount the time he got into “tall dude” alpha male-off with Donald Trump and Bill O’Reilly at a Saturday Night Live after-party.

Click here to read the full interview. 

 

