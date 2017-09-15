KEZK Listeners: Our contest line has changed! Missouri - (314) 531-1025 | Illinois - (618) 259-1025

80s JOLT Cola Returns!

Jolt Cola returns to stores next week!

If you were an ’80s kid, you knew about Jolt Cola. It was the soda with super amounts of CAFFEINE.

Well in these nostalgic times, Jolt thinks it can claim a spot in the market again. So it’s making its triumphant return next Thursday, exclusively at Dollar General stores. A 16-ounce can will cost $1.

If they keep their same caffeine content, each 16-ounce can will have 191 milligrams of caffeine, which is roughly the same as the major energy drinks and way more than soda, but less than coffee.

