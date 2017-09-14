Selena Gomez Confirms Kidney Transplant

This morning, Selena Gomez confirmed on Instagram that she recently had a kidney transplant due to her ongoing struggle with lupus. Beneath a photo of her and her donor, TV actress Francia Raisa, holding hands in their hospital beds, Gomez wrote, “I want to publicly thank my family and incredible team of doctors for everything they have done for me prior to and post-surgery. And finally, there aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much, sis. Lupus continues to be very misunderstood, but progress is being made.”