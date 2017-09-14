Coworkers As Facebook Friends

Should you be friends with your coworkers on social media? How about your boss?

According to a new survey, the majority of people don’t see any problem with being friends with their coworkers on social media.

71% say it’s appropriate to be Facebook friends . . . 61% say it’s okay to follow each other on Twitter . . . and 56% say it’s cool to connect on Instagram. But they still draw the line with Snapchat . . . only 44% say it’s acceptable to be Snapchat friends with coworkers.

What about your boss?

It turns out we’re less likely to think it’s appropriate to be connected on social media, but not THAT much less.

49% say it’s okay to be Facebook friends . . . 34% for Twitter . . . 30% for Instagram . . . and 26% for Snapchat.

