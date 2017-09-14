Clayton Residents On Guard For Attacking Owl

Just when you thought it was safe to take an early evening stroll around the neighborhood…

Clayton residents in the Davis Place neighborhood say they’re afraid to leave their homes after dark for fear of encountering an angry owl.

According to news reports, there have been several attacks, one of which resulted in a gash to the back of the head.

One woman reported a “large flying animal… left wounds atop my head.”

She added, “he was just above me. His claws were there, the talons. We were making eye contact. It was horrible. You could hear the wings…and then I ran across the street and he came after me. Then I came back across the street again. I did a zig-zag all the way up the street. He continuously came after me.”

A representative of the World Bird Sanctuary said owl attacks like these are rare.

“It’s a little odd. Especially the timing of when this is occurring. The Sanctuary Director has some interesting advice for anyone who encounters an angry owl.

“We suggest running or walking with a shiny, Mylar, balloon or even a cap with cutout of large, white eyes on the back of it to throw off the bird’s element of surprise and keep it away.”

If anyone knows where one can find a cap with a cutout of large, white eyes on the back, please let us know.

