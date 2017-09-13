KEZK Listeners: Our contest line has changed! Missouri - (314) 531-1025 | Illinois - (618) 259-1025

‘Will & Grace’ Wine Shakes Are Coming to Shake Shack

shake shack, Will and Grace, wine

Beginning September 18, two milkshakes will be added to Shake Shack’s menu based on the iconic series’ main characters: Will, Grace, Jack, and Karen.

 “Will & Grace” is made with cinnamon marshmallow frozen custard and blended with Shack fudge, this milkshake is topped with whipped cream and cinnamon sugar.

The “Jack & Karen,” is made with strawberry frozen custard and topped with whipped cream, rainbow sprinkles, and raspberry dust, the shake is also blended with Prosecco. 

Available only in select New York City and Los Angeles Shake Shack locations right now.

Fingers crossed when the new Shake Shack opens in St. Louis we will get a taste of these delicious treats!

 

