WATCH: A Nun with a Chainsaw Cleaning Up from Hurricane

Meet Sister Margaret Ann, a chainsaw-wielding nun in Florida who’s become a viral sensation for taking matters into her own hands and clearing the debris left by Hurricane Irma. Video captured Tuesday by an off-duty police officer shows Sister Margaret Ann braving strong winds and removing the limbs from trees knocked down by the storm. She wears a black apron and work gloves over her habit, as well as a sweet smile on her face as she works.

