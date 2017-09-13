WATCH: A Nun with a Chainsaw Cleaning Up from Hurricane

Meet Sister Margaret Ann, a chainsaw-wielding nun in Florida who’s become a viral sensation for taking matters into her own hands and clearing the debris left by Hurricane Irma. Video captured Tuesday by an off-duty police officer shows Sister Margaret Ann braving strong winds and removing the limbs from trees knocked down by the storm. She wears a black apron and work gloves over her habit, as well as a sweet smile on her face as she works.

🎥 of Sister Margaret Ann in action. Thank you to all of our neighbors that are working together to get through this! We are #MiamiDadeStrong pic.twitter.com/5tG6nzk7Ye — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) September 12, 2017