Target Partners With HGTV Stars Chip & Joanna Gaines

Target has partnered with HGTV stars Chip and Joanna Gaines for a new lifestyle line. E! News reports that the exclusive home and lifestyle brand is called Hearth & Hand with Magnolia and will consist of 300 items–spanning tabletop, home décor and gifts. According to the press release, the brand’s first collection “reflects a modern take on Magnolia’s signature aesthetic with modern, classic, industrial and vintage touches.” “We’ve always dreamed of working with a retailer to create a collection that could reach more people at a more affordable price point,” Joanna says of the partnership. The price point of most items will be under $30 and will be available November 5.