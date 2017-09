In case you missed the widely broadcasted Hand In Hand telethon last night check out a few of the collaborations from all different genres of music.

Everyone from Blake Shelton and Usher to Demi Lovato, Brad Paisley, Cece Winans and Darius Rucker, and much more!

Tori Kelly & Luis Fonsi – Hallelujah

Demi Lovato, Brad Paisley, Cece Winans and Darius Rucker – The Beatles’ ‘With A Little Help From My Friends’

Stevie Wonder – Bill Withers ‘Lean On Me’



Usher & Blake Shelton – Stand By Me