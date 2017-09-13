KEZK Listeners: Our contest line has changed! Missouri - (314) 531-1025 | Illinois - (618) 259-1025

Lawsuit Over Monkey’s Selfie Ends in Settlement

Greg Hewitt By Greg Hewitt
Filed Under: monkey selfies, Naruto the Monkey
(Photo credit should read YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP/Getty Images)

This might be my favorite headline of all time.

A federal judge in San Francisco said Wednesday he plans to dismiss a copyright lawsuit filed on behalf of an Indonesian monkey by an advocacy group that claims the animal owns the rights to a famous series of “monkey selfie” photographs.

CBS San Francisco reports that U.S. District Judge William Orrick said he agreed with arguments by camera owner David Slater and self-publishing software company Blurb Inc. that federal copyright law doesn’t allow animals to claim copyright protection.

In this case, we would be talking about”Naruto”, the monkey in question (who takes an incredible selfie BTW)

monkey selfie naruto 1 Lawsuit Over Monkeys Selfie Ends in Settlement

(Copyright: David Slater. Or Naruto the monkey.)

Click Here to read more.

