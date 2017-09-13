Lawsuit Over Monkey’s Selfie Ends in Settlement

This might be my favorite headline of all time.

A federal judge in San Francisco said Wednesday he plans to dismiss a copyright lawsuit filed on behalf of an Indonesian monkey by an advocacy group that claims the animal owns the rights to a famous series of “monkey selfie” photographs.

CBS San Francisco reports that U.S. District Judge William Orrick said he agreed with arguments by camera owner David Slater and self-publishing software company Blurb Inc. that federal copyright law doesn’t allow animals to claim copyright protection.

In this case, we would be talking about”Naruto”, the monkey in question (who takes an incredible selfie BTW)

