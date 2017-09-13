Free Concert in Forest Park Tonight!

Looking for some mid-week entertainment?

The St. Louis Symphony Orchestra will perform classical favorites and a sneak peek of what shows will be at the Powell Hall this season.

Plus they will close out the concert with a spectacular firework display!

Here is the program of what you can expect to hear:

SMITH The Star-Spangled Banner

MOZART The Marriage of Figaro Overture

BRAHMS Hungarian Dance No. 5

J. STRAUSS, JR. Thunder and Lightning Polka

FALLA Ritual Fire Dance from El amor brujo

STRAVINSKY Infernal Dance from The Firebird

JOHNSON “Lift Every Voice and Sing”

JOHNSON “Peace Like a River”

BERNSTEIN Selections from West Side Story

RODGERS The King and I Overture

JOHN WILLIAMS Theme from Jurassic Park

WARD America the Beautiful

SOUSA Stars and Stripes Forever

The Forest Park Trolley will be in service from 5:25pm to 9:45pm and will run every 15 minutes.

Food trucks will be located at the top of Art Hill along Fine Arts Drive. Food trucks include Cha Cha Chow, Go Gyro Go, Harvest Express, HarvestXpress, Sarah’s Cake Stop and STL BLT and Vito’s Sicilian Pizzeria & Ristorante. There will also be water, soda, beer and wine for sale at the SLSO Beverage Tent on Fine Arts Drive. The Beverage Tent will accept credit cards.

Patrons are welcome to bring their own food and beverage. No glass containers may be brought to Art Hill.

For more information click here.