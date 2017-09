Matt Damon and Kristen Wiig make a bold decision in the official trailer for “Downsizing.”

The footage introduces a world where humans are given the option to shrink in size. The reasons for getting the procedure are both environmental and economic. For one, it proposes a solution to over-population.

Along with Damon and Wiig, the cast includes Christoph Waltz, Alec Baldwin, Neil Patrick Harris, Sudeikis, Laura Dern, and Bruce Willis.

Paramount Pictures set a North American release on Dec. 22.