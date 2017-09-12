WATCH: Real Life Clowns Say ‘It’ Could Ruin Their Careers

Moviegoers may have loved It during its opening weekend in theaters, but it seems professional clowns find nothing funny about the threat the film might pose to their careers. On Monday’s episode of the UK talk show This Morning, two real-life clowns came on the show to belittle the hit horror flick and gripe about how it gives their profession a bad name. “It’s nothing to do with clowning and everything to do with a cheap Hollywood movie,” said Rob Bowker, a.k.a. Bibbledy Bob. “Because they don’t need Brad Pitt, they don’t need Tom Cruise…The guy who’s playing the clown–never heard of him.”