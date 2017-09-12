Listen to Win Tickets to Matchbox Twenty & Counting Crows

Win: A pair of tickets to see Matchbox Twenty and Counting Crows

Contest Ends: Friday, September 15, 2017

Listen all day to Greg Hewitt Tuesday through Friday and call in for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Matchbox Twenty and Counting Crows at Hollywood Casino Amphitheater on Tuesday, September 26, 2017, at 8 p.m.

Tickets for the concert are on sale now, go to LiveNation.com for more information.

Must be 18 years or older to enter. Contest ends Friday, September 15, 2017 . Read the official contest rules.