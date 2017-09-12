Kmart Now Refers To ‘Plus Size’ Clothes as ‘Fabulously Sized’

Kmart has announced that it plans to rename its “plus-size” fashions “Fabulously Sized.” In an effort to promote “body positivity”, the retail giant will eliminate the plus-size department in all of its stores, as well as its labels on women’s apparel, swimwear and underwear.

Kmart has also vowed to offer a larger selection of sizes in its stores. “When we reached out to our members on social media, they told us we needed to have a better assortment and that we should call it something different,” Kmart’s chief marketing officer Kelly Cook tells Women’s Wear Daily.

“They absolutely love this whole mantra of ‘Fabulously Sized.’ We’re proud to provide this apparel, and we’re also proud about our price points.”

