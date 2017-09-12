Jim Carrey Bizarre Fashion Week Q&A

From funnyman to fatalist? Jim Carrey gave a head-scratching interview to E! News while attending a New York Fashion Week event on Friday night, which has since gone viral thanks to his bizarre views on human existence. “There’s no meaning to any of this,” Carrey said while attending a Harper’s Bazaar Icons Party. “I don’t believe in personalities. I don’t believe that you exist…I believe we’re a field of energy dancing for itself and I don’t care.” He concluded by declaring, “I didn’t get dressed up [for the event]. There is no me.” On Monday at the Toronto International Film Festival, Carrey clarified (not really) his comments by telling ET Canada, “Life isn’t happening to you. It’s happening for the good of everyone…It’s a play. It’s a giant field of consciousness dancing for itself.”