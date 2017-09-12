KEZK Listeners: Our contest line has changed! Missouri - (314) 531-1025 | Illinois - (618) 259-1025

Jim Carrey Bizarre Fashion Week Q&A

Filed Under: Fashion Week, Interview, Jim Carrey

From funnyman to fatalist? Jim Carrey gave a head-scratching interview to E! News while attending a New York Fashion Week event on Friday night, which has since gone viral thanks to his bizarre views on human existence. “There’s no meaning to any of this,” Carrey said while attending a Harper’s Bazaar Icons Party. “I don’t believe in personalities. I don’t believe that you exist…I believe we’re a field of energy dancing for itself and I don’t care.” He concluded by declaring, “I didn’t get dressed up [for the event]. There is no me.” On Monday at the Toronto International Film Festival, Carrey clarified (not really) his comments by telling ET Canada, “Life isn’t happening to you. It’s happening for the good of everyone…It’s a play. It’s a giant field of consciousness dancing for itself.”

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 102.5 KEZK

Like Us On Facebook!
Get The App
Sign Up Today!

Listen Live