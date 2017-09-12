Freeform’s 13 Nights of Halloween

It’s almost time to trick or treat yo’ self. Your favorite time of the year begins October 19th on Freeform.
Check out the full line up of what Halloween movies will be airing this October.
Thursday, October 19
- 7am/6c Last Man Standing
- 7:30am/6:30c Spooky Buddies
- 11am/10c The Middle
- 11:30am/10:30c The Middle
- 12pm/11c The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2
- 2:35pm/1:35c The Haunted Mansion
- 4:40pm/3:40c The Addams Family
- 6:45pm/5:45c Addams Family Values
- 8:50pm/7:50c Hocus Pocus
- 12am/11c ParaNorman
Friday, October 20
- 7am/6c The Sorcerer’s Apprentice
- 11am/10c The Middle
- 11:30am/10:30c The Middle
- 12pm/11c The Haunted Mansion
- 2:10pm/1:10c The Addams Family
- 4:15pm/3:15c Addams Family Values
- 6:20pm/5:20c Hocus Pocus
- 8:30pm/7:30c Sleepy Hollow
- 12am/11c The Sorcerer’s Apprentice
Saturday, October 21
- 7am/6c Edward Scissorhands
- 9:30am/8:30c Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2
- 12:30pm/11:30c Fun Size
- 2:35pm/1:35c Matilda
- 4:40pm/3:40c Sleepy Hollow
- 7:10pm/6:10c The Addams Family
- 9:15pm/8:15c Addams Family Values
- 11:25pm/10:25c Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Sunday, October 22
- 7am/6c Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2
- 10:05am/9:05c Matilda
- 12:10pm/11:10c Hocus Pocus
- 2:20pm/1:20c Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
- 5pm/4c The Addams Family
- 7:05pm/6:05 Addams Family Values
- 9:15pm/8:15c Hocus Pocus
- 11:25pm/10:25c Alice in Wonderland (2010)
Monday, October 23
- 7am/6c Last Man Standing
- 7:30am/6:30c Frankenweenie
Tim Burton Marathon
- 11am/10c Edward Scissorhands
- 1:35pm/12:35c Alice in Wonderland
- 4:10pm/3:10c Dark Shadows
- 6:50pm/4:50c Sleepy Hollow
- 9:20pm/8:20c The Nightmare Before Christmas
- 12am/11c Frankenweenie
Tuesday, October 24
- 7am/6c Edward Scissorhands
- 11am/10c Fun Size
- 1pm/12c The Haunted Mansion
- 3pm/2c The Nightmare Before Christmas
- 4:40pm/3:40c The Addams Family
- 6:45pm/5:45c Addams Family Values
- 8:50pm/7:50c Hocus Pocus
- 12am/11c Teen Witch
Wednesday, October 25
- 7am/6c Last Man Standing
- 7:30am/6:30c Teen Witch
- 11am/10c The Middle
- 11:30am/10:30c The Middle
- 11:30am/10:30c Twilight
- 2:25pm/1:25c The Addams Family
- 4:30pm/3:30c Addams Family Values
- 6:35pm/5:35c Hocus Pocus
- 8:45pm/7:45c Men in Black
- 12am/11c Bewitched
Thursday, October 26
- 7am/6c Last Man Standing: Halloween Special
- 7:30am/6:30c R.L. Stine’s Monsterville: Cabinet of Souls
- 11am/10c The Middle
- 11:30am/10:30c The Middle
- 11:30am/10:30c Bewitched
- 1:30pm/12:30c The Haunted Mansion
- 3:35pm/2:35c Sleepy Hollow
- 6:05pm/5:05c Men in Black
- 8:20pm/7:20c Dark Shadows
- 12am/11c The Haunted Mansion
Friday, October 27
- 7am/6c Dark Shadows
- 11am/10c The Middle
- 11:30am/10:30c The Middle
- 12pm/11c Sleepy Hollow
- 2:25pm/1:25c Hocus Pocus
- 4:35pm/3:35c Men in Black
- 6:50pm/5:50c The Addams Family
- 8:55pm/7:55c Addams Family Values
- 12am/11c Hocus Pocus
Saturday, October 28
- 7am/6c Spooky Buddies
- 9:05am/8:05c R.L. Stine’s Monsterville: Cabinet of Souls
- 11:10am/10:10c The Addams Family
- 1:20pm/12:20c Addams Family Values
- 3:30pm/2:30c The Nightmare Before Christmas
- 5:10pm/4:10c Hocus Pocus
- 7:20pm/6:20c Disney•Pixar’s Monsters, Inc.
- 9:25pm/8:25c Disney•Pixar’s Monsters University
- 11:55pm/10:55c ParaNorman
Sunday, October 29
- 7am/6c R.L. Stine’s Monsterville: Cabinet of Souls
- 9:10am/8:10c ParaNorman
- 11:20am/10:20c The Nightmare Before Christmas
- 1pm/12c Hook
- 4:15pm/3:15c Disney•Pixar’s Toy Story of TERROR!
- 4:45pm/3:45c Hocus Pocus
- 6:55pm/5:55c Disney•Pixar’s Monsters, Inc.
- 9pm/8c Disney•Pixar’s Monsters University
- 11:30pm/10:30c Disney•Pixar’s Toy Story of TERROR!
- 12am/11c Frankenweenie
Monday, October 30
- 7am/6c Sleepy Hollow
- 11am/10c The Middle
- 11:30am/10:30c The Middle
- 11:30am/10:30c Dark Shadows
- 2pm/1c Sleepy Hollow
- 4:30pm/3:30c The Addams Family
- 6:40pm/5:40c Addams Family Values
- 8:50pm/7:50c Hocus Pocus
- 12am/11c Hocus Pocus
Tuesday, October 31
- 7am/6c Last Man Standing
- 7:30am/6:30c Hocus Pocus
- 11am/10c The Middle
- 11:30am/10:30c The Middle
Hocus Pocus Marathon
- 12pm/11c – 12am/11c Hocus Pocus