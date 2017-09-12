Freeform’s 13 Nights of Halloween

It’s almost time to trick or treat yo’ self. Your favorite time of the year begins October 19th on Freeform.

Check out the full line up of what Halloween movies will be airing this October.

Thursday, October 19 7am/6c Last Man Standing

7:30am/6:30c Spooky Buddies

11am/10c The Middle

11:30am/10:30c The Middle

12pm/11c The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2

2:35pm/1:35c The Haunted Mansion

4:40pm/3:40c The Addams Family

6:45pm/5:45c Addams Family Values

8:50pm/7:50c Hocus Pocus

12am/11c ParaNorman

Friday, October 20 7am/6c The Sorcerer’s Apprentice

11am/10c The Middle

11:30am/10:30c The Middle

12pm/11c The Haunted Mansion

2:10pm/1:10c The Addams Family

4:15pm/3:15c Addams Family Values

6:20pm/5:20c Hocus Pocus

8:30pm/7:30c Sleepy Hollow

12am/11c The Sorcerer’s Apprentice