‘DWTS’ Reveal Couples’ First Song Picks

If you are a fan of DWTS, People just revealed some of songs that the stars will be dancing too.
A few are no brainers such as 80s pop singer Debbie Gibson will be dancing to her own number-one hit.
But then there are a few songs that are questionable, like Shark Tank’s Barbara Corcoran will dance to “Money Maker” by Ludacris?!
Looks like this could be one interesting season.
See the full lineup below!
- Looks like Malcom in the Middle star Frankie Muniz and dancing pro Witney Carson will kick off the first episode with Harry Styles’ debut “Sign of the Time”.
- Property Brothers star Drew Scott will be dancing with his partner Emma Slatert to “Our House” by Madness.
- 98 Degrees singer Nick Lachey will be shaking away with partner Peta Murgatroyd to “Come Get It Bae” by Pharrell Williams.
- Former NFL wide-receiver Terrell Owens will dance to “Ain’t Too Proud to Bed” by The Temptations with partner Cheryl Burke.
- Pretty Little Liars star Sasha Pieterse will dance to “Like That” by Fleur East with pro with Gleb Savchenko.
- WWE wrestler Nikki Bella will do the tango with Artem Chigvintsev to “So What!” by P!nk
- Retired NBA player Derek Fisher Derek Fisher will be doing salsa with Sharna Burgess to a very apropos throwback jam “Basketball” by Kurtis Blow.
- Grease: Live star Jordan Fisher will dance the tango with Lindsay Arnold to “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back” by Shawn Mendes.
- ’80s pop singer Debbie Gibson will be dancing to her own number-one hit “Lost in Your Eyes” with first-time dance pro Alan Bersten.
- Wife to Nick Lachey and TV personality, Vanessa Lachey will dance the cha cha to “Woman” by Kesha featuring The Dap-Kinds Horns with partner Maks Chmerkovskiy.
- Former Paralympic swimmer Victoria Arlen will dance with pro Val Chmerkovskiy to “Born Ready” by Disco Fries featuring Hope Murphy.
- Violinist Lindsey Stirling Linsey with cha cha with Mark Ballas to “Don’t Worry” by Madcon.
- Shark Tank’s Barbara Corcoran will dance the salsa with Keo Motsepe to “Money Maker” by Ludacris featuring Pharrell Williams.