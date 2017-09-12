KEZK Listeners: Our contest line has changed! Missouri - (314) 531-1025 | Illinois - (618) 259-1025

‘DWTS’ Reveal Couples’ First Song Picks

If you are a fan of DWTS, People just revealed some of songs that the stars will be dancing too.

A few are no brainers such as 80s pop singer Debbie Gibson will be dancing to her own number-one hit “Lost in Your Eyes”.

But then there are a few songs that are questionable, like Shark Tank’s Barbara Corcoran will dance to “Money Maker” by Ludacris?!

Looks like this could be one interesting season.

See the full lineup below!

  • Looks like Malcom in the Middle star Frankie Muniz and dancing pro Witney Carson will kick off the first episode with Harry Styles’ debut “Sign of the Time”.

 

  • Property Brothers star Drew Scott will be dancing with his partner Emma Slatert to “Our House” by Madness.

 

  • 98 Degrees singer Nick Lachey will be shaking away with partner Peta Murgatroyd to “Come Get It Bae” by Pharrell Williams.

 

  • Former NFL wide-receiver Terrell Owens will dance to “Ain’t Too Proud to Bed” by The Temptations with partner Cheryl Burke.

 

  • Pretty Little Liars star Sasha Pieterse will dance to “Like That” by Fleur East with pro with Gleb Savchenko.

 

  • WWE wrestler Nikki Bella will do the tango with Artem Chigvintsev to “So What!” by P!nk

 

  • Retired NBA player Derek Fisher Derek Fisher will be doing salsa with Sharna Burgess to a very apropos throwback jam “Basketball” by Kurtis Blow.

 

  • Grease: Live star Jordan Fisher will dance the tango with Lindsay Arnold to “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back” by Shawn Mendes.

 

  • ’80s pop singer Debbie Gibson will be dancing to her own number-one hit “Lost in Your Eyes” with first-time dance pro Alan Bersten.

 

  • Wife to Nick Lachey and TV personality, Vanessa Lachey will dance the cha cha to “Woman” by Kesha featuring The Dap-Kinds Horns with partner Maks Chmerkovskiy.

  • Former Paralympic swimmer Victoria Arlen will dance with pro Val Chmerkovskiy to “Born Ready” by Disco Fries featuring Hope Murphy.

 

  • Violinist Lindsey Stirling Linsey with cha cha with Mark Ballas to “Don’t Worry” by Madcon.

 

  • Shark Tank’s Barbara Corcoran will dance the salsa with Keo Motsepe to “Money Maker” by Ludacris featuring Pharrell Williams.

 

