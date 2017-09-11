KEZK Listeners: Our contest line has changed! Missouri - (314) 531-1025 | Illinois - (618) 259-1025

WATCH: Kristen Bell Sings Frozen Songs at Hurricane Shelter

Trish
Filed Under: Frozen, Hurricane Irma, Kristen Bell
Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney

Kristen Bell, who is currently stuck in Florida as Hurricane Irma slams the state, decided to make the best of the situation by performing songs from Frozen for families taking shelter at an Orlando middle school over the weekend. Entertainment Tonight reports that Bell visited the families after reaching out to Orlando mayor Buddy Dyer to see how she could contribute to those threatened by the hurricane. “She was gracious and funny,” says Bert Rodriguez, who played piano during Bell’s 20-minute performance. “She took time to ask people where they were from, if their homes were OK.”

