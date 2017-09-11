Trish’s Dishes: String Cheese Veggie and Fruit Kebobs

Cheese is cool again- a great way to fuel your body to take on the day! You can feel good knowing that most are a good source of calcium, high-quality protein and phosphorus, which are all important for building and maintaining healthy bones, teeth, as well as support tissue growth for kids! Here’s a great lunch box idea:

String Cheese Veggie and Fruit Kebobs

6 Hautly String Cheese sticks

Assorted fruit chunks (apples, pineapples, berries) Assorted vegetable chunks (carrots, broccoli, cherry tomatoes)

Greek yogurt, vanilla flavor, for dipping

Cut the string cheese sticks, fruit and veggies into bite-sized pieces. Thread the fruits and veggies onto wooden skewers, placing cheese in between. Serve with vanilla or favorite yogurt flavor for dipping.

Hautly is locally owned and operated and strives to make their products top quality and affordable. For the growing family, the holiday dinner, or just the perfect Mac & Cheese, they’ve got you covered. Visit Hautly on their Facebook page here.