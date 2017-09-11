Six Flags Looking for 13 ‘Unlucky’ Couples

Six Flags St. Louis is searching far and wide for 13 unlucky couples to promise to be together till the day they die.

On Friday, October 13th couples partake in a ‘scaremony’ that will be uniting couples who vow to love, honor and cherish each other into the afterlife. Couples who wish to renew their vows may also participate!

The day will start with a professional zombie makeover; couples will wear their own Halloween wedding attire or costume. Our zombified couples will then make their way to the Palace Gardens where the wedding ceremony will take place in front of your 13 attendees and park guests.

After the ceremony, the newlydeads will stagger to a private reception for cake. And, of course, a first coaster ride and a haunted wristband will be given so the couples can enjoy Fright Fest in all its gore!

The deadline to signup is Sunday, October 1 at midnight!

What’s Included:

Win a FREE Halloween themed wedding at Six Flags!

Ghoulish makeup for both the bride and groom;

A flower bouquet and reception with wedding cake, soft drinks and snacks will be provided.

Enjoy your first ride as newlyweds!

Finally, one couple will be chosen to win a spooktacular grand prize.

If You’re Selected:

Couples must wear Halloween costume/wedding attire that is park appropriate.

Free admission for up to 13 of your guests.

You must have official marriage license prior to ceremony.

The certificate will be signed after the ceremony by the officiator.

Click here to enter in the HalloWedding.