Sinead O’Connor to Open Up About Mental Health Issues on Dr. Phil

Sinead O’Connor will discuss her struggles with mental health problems on Dr. Phil next week, according to reports.

Now Billboard reports that O’Connor will appear on US TV’s Dr. Phil next Tuesday (September 12) in which she tells the celebrity psychologist that she is “so grateful and very happy, very excited to be getting some proper help”.

According to the report, O’Connor also discusses alleged abuse she suffered during her childhood. “Every day of our lives, she ran a torture chamber,” she says of her mother. “She was a person who would delight and smile in torturing you.”