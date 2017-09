The Chicago Tribune reports that McDonald’s will launch a line of bottled McCafe coffee drinks in 2018 that will be available “in retail stores nationwide.” While McDonald’s says the expanded offering is meant “to increase awareness of its McCafe line of frappes, lattes and other espresso-based drinks,” Eater observes that the bottled beverages are “awfully reminiscent of Starbucks’ omnipresent line of bottled Frappuccino drinks.”