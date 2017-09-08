Mariah Carey Christmas Movie Gets 1st Trailer

The first trailer for a new animated film based on Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas” has debuted. Premiered on Wednesday, the trailer opens with the real Carey telling viewers that she’ll be telling the tale of her “first love.” The shot then cuts to an animated version of Carey as a child, who–after years of writing letters to Santa begging for a puppy with no result–is offered the chance to watch her uncle’s puppy over the holidays. All I Want For Christmas Is You is set to arrive on Blu-ray, DVD, and On-Demand on November 14. In addition to featuring the title track, the film will include a brand new Carey Christmas song called “Lil Snowman.”