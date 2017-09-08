Lady Gaga Shares Trailer for New Netflix Documentary

Lady Gaga has given her Little Monsters the first peek at her forthcoming Netflix documentary Gaga: Five Foot Two. People reports that Mother Monster premiered the doc’s trailer at Toronto’s Air Canada Centre before her concert on Wednesday night. The clip in question shows Gaga taking selfies with fans, getting kicked out of Wal-Mart, hanging out with Florence Welch, and rehearsing for her big Super Bowl halftime performance, among other things. “You can use none of that footage,” Gaga tells the camera at one point. Five Foot Two will premiere on September 8 at the Toronto International Film Festival and debut on Netflix on September 22.