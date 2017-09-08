KEZK Listeners: Our contest line has changed! Missouri - (314) 531-1025 | Illinois - (618) 259-1025

Lady Gaga Shares Trailer for New Netflix Documentary

Filed Under: Documentary, Lady GaGa, Netflix

Lady Gaga has given her Little Monsters the first peek at her forthcoming Netflix documentary Gaga: Five Foot Two. People reports that Mother Monster premiered the doc’s trailer at Toronto’s Air Canada Centre before her concert on Wednesday night. The clip in question shows Gaga taking selfies with fans, getting kicked out of Wal-Mart, hanging out with Florence Welch, and rehearsing for her big Super Bowl halftime performance, among other things. “You can use none of that footage,” Gaga tells the camera at one point. Five Foot Two will premiere on September 8 at the Toronto International Film Festival and debut on Netflix on September 22.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 102.5 KEZK

Like Us On Facebook!
Get The App
Sign Up Today!

Listen Live