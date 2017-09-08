Hurricane Namesakes Harvey & Irma Have Been Married 75 Years

Harvey and Irma Schluter of Spokane, Washington, have been married for 75 years. He just turned 102, and she’ll be 93 in November. And since they’re named Harvey and Irma, they’re quite intrigued by the fact that back-to-back devastating hurricanes have been named after them. “I don’t know how that worked out,” Irma told The New York Times, which points out that, since 1979, men’s and women’s names have been alternated for severe storms originating in the Atlantic. The paper also notes that “only hurricanes that are costly or deadly enough to be memorable have their names retired”—so these will likely be the last Harvey and Irma that storm nomenclature will ever see.

