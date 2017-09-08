KEZK Listeners: Our contest line has changed! Missouri - (314) 531-1025 | Illinois - (618) 259-1025

CBS Announces All-Celebrity Edition of Big Brother

Filed Under: Big Brother, celebrities, TV Shows
LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 16: Host Julie Chen speaks during the "Big Brother Season 10 Grand Finale" at CBS Radford Studios on September 16, 2008 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Are you a D-list celeb who doesn’t mind contracting a case of cabin fever? Then you may want to get in touch with the producers of the CBS reality show Big Brother, which just announced its first-ever celebrity edition.

The network has yet to name any “stars” who will participate in what it calls a “concentrated run” of the show, which forces a group of contestants to live in a house that’s under constant surveillance, with no opportunity to leave the property unless they’re voted off the show by their roommates.

What celebrities would you like to see on Big Brother?

Click here to read more! 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 102.5 KEZK

Like Us On Facebook!
Get The App
Sign Up Today!

Listen Live