31 Life Lessons Everyone Should Learn

What advice would you give to your younger self about life and how to live it? That’s what BuzzFeed recently asked its readers. The site then compiled 31 of the best examples of life lessons everyone should learn. Here are 10; check the link for more:

“You’re weird and that’s okay! Don’t listen to them. Be yourself. That’s all that matters.”

“People are going to have different thoughts, opinions and intentions than you. It’s important to realize that before you speak or act.”

“Don’t let anyone tell you what you should do or who you should be.”

“Don’t be afraid of what you’re feeling. Love is always a beautiful thing.”

“Set small achievable goals and work toward achieving them!”

“Don’t give up on something because you’re hurt. Use that pain and direct it toward your goals.”

“It’s okay to seek out help if you need it.”

“Smile more and stay on the positive side because it gets better.”

“There’s nothing wrong with you. You are everything you need to be; nothing more, nothing less.”

“Don’t be afraid to speak your mind.” Click here to read the full list!