WATCH: Video of Dad Trying to Catch a Bat Goes Viral

Filed Under: bat dad, Batman, dad catching bat in kitchen

A family in Ireland is going viral after they filmed their father trying to capture a bat that had gotten into their kitchen. “My mam was doing the ironing and she had all the clothes on the table. She went outside the back and the minute she opened the back door, the bat flew in,” son Tadhg Fleming, who filmed the incident, tells the BBC. “[My dad] actually grabbed one of the towels my mam was ironing and then he went for a bigger towel. It was just pure chaos.” Users of social media have since delighted in the Flemings’ antics, especially the way Tadhg repeatedly yells at his father, “Catch him, Derry!” Other funny moments include the mom hiding behind a door and Tadhg creating an opening title card in which he calls his father, “Bat Dad.”

 

