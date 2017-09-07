There’s A New Type Of Chocolate, And It’s Pink!

Chocolate is chocolate…right? Well, not so fast.

For our entire lives, there have only been three types of chocolate: Dark, milk, and white. But after 80 years with just those three, another color is coming.

A new type of cocoa bean was found in the Ivory Coast, Ecuador, and Brazil . . . and it produces a PINK-colored chocolate. And a Swiss chocolate company called Barry Callebaut will be the first to use it to make “ruby chocolate.”

It should be on sale by next year . . . right on time for Valentine’s Day.

