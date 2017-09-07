KEZK Listeners: Our contest line has changed! Missouri - (314) 531-1025 | Illinois - (618) 259-1025

There’s A New Type Of Chocolate, And It’s Pink!

Greg Hewitt By Greg Hewitt
Filed Under: Pink Chocolate
(via: Barry Callebaut

Chocolate is chocolate…right?  Well, not so fast.

For our entire lives, there have only been three types of chocolate:  Dark, milk, and white.  But after 80 years with just those three, another color is coming.

A new type of cocoa bean was found in the Ivory Coast, Ecuador, and Brazil . . . and it produces a PINK-colored chocolate.  And a Swiss chocolate company called Barry Callebaut will be the first to use it to make “ruby chocolate.”

It should be on sale by next year . . . right on time for Valentine’s Day.

Click Here to read more.

More from Greg Hewitt
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 102.5 KEZK

Like Us On Facebook!
Get The App
Sign Up Today!

Listen Live