Swoon alert! Arie Luyendyk Jr. was revealed as the next star of The Bachelor today on Good Morning America. “It just sunk in, just right now. For sure. It’s been a little surreal,” says the 35-year-old, who was the runner-up on the eighth season of The Bachelorette, which starred Emily Maynard. “I was a little skeptical just because we had been in talks for a few years about doing it. So I just kind of went in with an open heart and just kind of hit me right now.”