Reese Witherspoon Advises Women About Ambition

Reese Witherspoon stuns on the cover of Glamour‘s October issue. Inside the magazine, the Big Little Lies star gives readers a pep talk on the power of female ambition in a beautifully written, first-person essay.

Offering up advice on what do in a relationship, Witherspoon believes it’s important for women to grow — and to not downplay their career ambitions in front of the opposite sex.

“Run away from a man who can’t handle your ambition,” she advises. “Run. So many men think ambition is awesome and sexy!”

“We have to do our part to change the idea that a woman with passion and ambition is only out for herself,” she continues. “So, talk to your kids about ambition as a positive trait in men and women.”

The mother of three continues on, writing that, as women, all we can do to create change is “work hard.”

“That’s my advice: Just do what you do well,” she says. “If you’re a producer, you’ve got to produce. If you’re a writer, you’ve got to write. If you’re in corporate America, keep working hard to bust through the glass ceiling.”

“If you want our voices to be represented in government — and I think we’re all getting behind that idea now — encourage women to run and help them with their campaigns,” she adds. “If you’re one of those people who has that little voice in the back of her mind saying, ‘Maybe I could do [fill in the blank],’ don’t tell it to be quiet. Give it a little room to grow, and try to find an environment it can grow in.”

Reese has a new movie coming out this weekend called ‘Home Again’. Watch the trailer below: