Jamie Foxx & Katie Holmes Confirm Relationship 4 Years Later?

Jamie Foxx and long-rumored girlfriend Katie Holmes celebrated Labor Day by seemingly no longer caring who sees them acting all lovey-dovey. Today, TMZ published photos of the twosome holding hands as they go for a stroll on the beach in Malibu. This is the first time Holmes and Foxx have ever been photographed holding hands, despite the fact that they started dating way back in 2013. There is a rumor that both have previously refused to confirm the claims Katie, who divorced actor Tom Cruise in 2012, is rumoured to have had a clause in her divorce settlement stipulating she had to wait five years before dating publicly.  Here’s video of them walking on the beach:

