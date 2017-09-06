If Music Gives You Goosebumps, Your Brain Might Be Special!

Do you ever get that feeling when listening to a great song that makes all the hairs on your arm stand on end?

Experiencing sensations like goose bumps or a lump in the throat when listening to music is quite rare and unique.

Personally, Matthew Sachs can remember getting chills when listening to ‘Whole Lotta Love’ by Led Zeppelin on the number 9 bus from Stourbridge when he was 16.

Last year he studied individuals who get chills from music to see how this feeling was triggered.

He discovered that those that had managed to make the emotional and physical attachment to music actually have different brain structures than those that don’t.

This means if you do get chills from music you are more likely to have stronger and more intense emotions.

Sachs hopes to learn what neurologically causes these reactions and could actually tap into treatment for psychological disorders.

