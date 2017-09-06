KEZK Listeners: Our contest line has changed! Missouri - (314) 531-1025 | Illinois - (618) 259-1025

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Announces Full Season 25 Cast

Greg Hewitt By Greg Hewitt
Filed Under: Dancing With The Stars, Season 25 Cast
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

The cast of Dancing With the Stars’ 25th season was revealed on today’s episode of Good Morning America. This year’s contestants include NFL veteran Terrell Owens, Property Brothers star Drew Scott and former NBA player Derek Fisher, as well as Shark Tank star Barbara Corcoran and ’80s teen-pop sensation Debbie Gibson.

Perhaps most intriguing of all, former boy bander Nick Lachey will compete with dance pro Peta Murgatroyd, while his wife Vanessa Lachey will also compete with Murgatroyd’s husband, Maksim Chmerkovskiy.

“I’ve actually moved out of the house for the duration of the season, just to keep the peace,” Nick joked during today’s reveal.

Here are the 13 contestants and their partners that will hit the dance floor when the show premieres on September 18.

Competing for the Mirrorball trophy this time around are:
 
• Paralympic swimmer Victoria Arlen with Val Chmerkovskiy
• WWE wrestler Nikki Bella with Artem Chigvintsev
• “Shark Tank” entrepreneur Barbara Corcoran with Keo Motsepe
• former NBA player Derek Fisher with Sharna Burgess
• Singer/actor Jordan Fisher with Lindsay Arnold
• ’80s singer Debbie Gibson with Alan Bersten
• Singer Nick Lachey with Peta Murgatroyd
• TV personality Vanessa Lachey with Maksim Chmerkovskiy
• Actor Frankie Muniz with Witney Carson
• former NFL player Terrell Owens with Cheryl Burke
• “Pretty Little Liars” star Sasha Pieterse with Gleb Savchenko
• “Property Brothers” star Drew Scott with Emma Slater
• Violinist Lindsey Stirling with Mark Ballas
