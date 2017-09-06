‘Dancing With the Stars’ Announces Full Season 25 Cast

The cast of Dancing With the Stars’ 25th season was revealed on today’s episode of Good Morning America. This year’s contestants include NFL veteran Terrell Owens, Property Brothers star Drew Scott and former NBA player Derek Fisher, as well as Shark Tank star Barbara Corcoran and ’80s teen-pop sensation Debbie Gibson.

Perhaps most intriguing of all, former boy bander Nick Lachey will compete with dance pro Peta Murgatroyd, while his wife Vanessa Lachey will also compete with Murgatroyd’s husband, Maksim Chmerkovskiy.

“I’ve actually moved out of the house for the duration of the season, just to keep the peace,” Nick joked during today’s reveal.

Here are the 13 contestants and their partners that will hit the dance floor when the show premieres on September 18.

Competing for the Mirrorball trophy this time around are:

• Paralympic swimmer Victoria Arlen with Val Chmerkovskiy

• WWE wrestler Nikki Bella with Artem Chigvintsev

• “Shark Tank” entrepreneur Barbara Corcoran with Keo Motsepe