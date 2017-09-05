Listen to Win Tickets to Live Inspired: An Evening with John O’Leary

Win: A pair of tickets to the SOLD OUT event, Live Inspired: An Evening with John O’Leary on Thursday, September 14, 2017 at 7 p.m.

Contest Ends: Friday, September 8, 2017

Listen to Greg Hewitt all week on KEZK and call in for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the SOLD OUT event, Live Inspired: An Evening with John O’Leary on Thursday, September 14, 2017 at 7 p.m.

Join KEZK for a night of inspiration, perspective and fun with John O’Leary. A name familiar to thousands, O’Leary is an instant #1 national best-selling author of ON FIRE, world renowned speaker and St. Louis native who has often appeared on KMOX. As a nine-year-old boy, John was burned on 100% of his body and given less than one percent chance to live.

Click here, to learn more.

Must be 18 years or older to enter. Contest ends Friday, September 8, 2017. Read the official contest rules.