It’s a good thing Prince William and Princess Kate live in a palace because they’ll need the space when they welcome their third child in 2018. According to People, Kensington Palace announced Kate Middleton’s third pregnancy on Monday. “The Queen and members of both families are delighted with the news,” a statement read. The statement also noted that Kate–known formally as the Duchess of Cambridge–is once again suffering from acute morning sickness and is being treated at Kensington Palace. The Duchess is rumored to be less than three months pregnant. The new baby will join his or her older siblings, 4-year-old Prince George and 2-year-old Princess Charlotte.
Kate Middleton Is Pregnant With Royal Baby #3
