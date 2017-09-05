Cellphones May Contain More Germs Than Toilet Seats

For most people, cellphones are a crucial part of daily life. But, recent studies show those high-priced phones may be covered in germs.

A recent study published in June found more than 17,000 bacterial gene copies on the phones of high school students.

In another study, researchers found the average cellphone has 10 times the number of bacteria found on most toilet seats.

Experts said most of the bacteria found on phones is harmless. However, dangerous bacteria such as E.coli and MRSA have also been found on the devices.

Doctors say the best way to keep cellphones germ-free is to wash your hands regularly and never take the phone into the restroom with you.