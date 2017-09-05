KEZK Listeners: Our contest line has changed! Missouri - (314) 531-1025 | Illinois - (618) 259-1025

Auntie Anne’s Is Bringing Back Pumpkin Spice Pretzel Nuggets

With September in full swing, it only means one thing: pumpkin spice season is here. And to get in on the trend, Auntie Anne’s is bringing back Pumpkin Spice Pretzel Nuggets, reported Cosmopolitan. TBH, can we really blame them?! Not only is it a genius idea, but a delicious one too. The bite-sized snack returns to stores on Monday, September 11th, so we have another week to salivate over the news.

Don't worry, your fall favorite is back! Pumpkin Spice Pretzel Nuggets are available now. 🍂

A post shared by Auntie Anne's (@auntieannespretzels) on

The nuggets will be available at all Auntie Anne’s locations for two months — until November 19th. You can eat them alongside some of your other favorite fall treats, like Pumpkin Spice Dunkin’ Donuts or a Pumpkin Spice Latte from Starbucks.

