KEZK Listeners: Our contest line has changed! Missouri - (314) 531-1025 | Illinois - (618) 259-1025

A Nurse Got Manhandled by a Cop, and It Turns Out She’s a Former Olympian

Greg Hewitt By Greg Hewitt
Filed Under: Alex Schaffer, Alex Wubbels, Nurse arrested

A nurse in Salt Lake City recently got put in handcuffs because she wouldn’t draw blood from a guy who was unconscious.  Now the video’s going viral, because she was RIGHT about the hospital’s policy . . . and because she’s a two-time OLYMPIAN.

She’s an alpine skier named Alex Wubbels.

She competed under her maiden name of Alex Shaffer in the Winter Olympics in ’98 and 2002.

She also happened to be in the right, and she already got an apology from the Salt Lake City Police.  (The hospital’s policy says they can’t draw blood unless the patient is under arrest, or they have a warrant, or the patient gives consent.)

More from Greg Hewitt
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 102.5 KEZK

Like Us On Facebook!
Get The App
Sign Up Today!

Listen Live