A Nurse Got Manhandled by a Cop, and It Turns Out She’s a Former Olympian

A nurse in Salt Lake City recently got put in handcuffs because she wouldn’t draw blood from a guy who was unconscious. Now the video’s going viral, because she was RIGHT about the hospital’s policy . . . and because she’s a two-time OLYMPIAN.

She’s an alpine skier named Alex Wubbels.

She competed under her maiden name of Alex Shaffer in the Winter Olympics in ’98 and 2002.

She also happened to be in the right, and she already got an apology from the Salt Lake City Police. (The hospital’s policy says they can’t draw blood unless the patient is under arrest, or they have a warrant, or the patient gives consent.)