You’ve probably asked Google an infinite number of questions via its ubiquitous search function, and now the tech giant has revealed its list of the 10 most Googled how-to questions between 2004 and 2017. Here are what Google users need help with most in life:

How to tie a tie How to kiss How to get pregnant How to lose weight How to draw How to make money How to make pancakes How to write a cover letter How to make French toast How to lose belly fat Click here for more!