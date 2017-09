A Bluegrass band covered Toto’s hit song ‘Africa’, and it will make you take a step back in time.

Celebrity couple Dax Shepard & Kristin Bell are big fans of Toto’s song as well! The couple shared a homemade music video they recorded while on vacation in Africa lip syncing to Africa.

It’s hard not to smile watching these two have such good fun together.