Van Morrison Shares ‘Bring It On Home to Me’ Video

By Scott T. Sterling

Classic rock legend Van Morrison has released the video for “Bring It On Home” in advance of his new album, Roll with the Punches.

Related: Watch Van Morrison Perform New Song ‘Transformation’

The track, which was captured at a concert at London’s Porchester Hall this past July, is a cover of a Sam Cooke classic.

Roll with the Punches is set for release on September 22, and features five new Morrison originals alongside his interpretations of songs by Bo Diddley, Mose Allison, Sister Rosetta Tharpe and Lightnin’ Hopkins.

Check out “Bring It On Home” below.